Tilting Point has released a new update for its restaurant management game, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, to coincide with the recent US release of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The update is now available for iOS and Android devices.

The latest update for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off allows you to visit a new hotspot in Glove World called Pinky’s Popcorn Pit, where you can start serving some delicious treats and kernels of fun.

To up the competition in the infamous Fry Cook Games, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is also adding a new League Leaderboards feature, which will let you rule the grill and earn new rewards by challenging other players. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the bigger rewards you can unlock.

This update arrives to celebrate the US release of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the latest film in the popular cartoon series from Nickelodeon. The film is available to watch on Paramount+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other digital platforms.

If you’re unaware of what exactly SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is, it’s a business management game for mobile where you run different restaurants all across Bikini Bottom. The game features many characters from the cartoon series, including Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and many other familiar faces. You are able to visit famous landmarks from the show, such as the Krusty Krab, Sandy’s Treedome, and other various places in Bikini Bottom.

You can download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and play the new update from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off news stories!