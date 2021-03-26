Updated: March 25, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Pantheon guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Pantheon guide below:

Pantheon's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Pantheon, the Aspect of War, is the next champion on our list. He is a truly strong laner or support, who can be played in pretty much any lane as long as you know what you're doing. He can be a Baron laner, a mid laner or a support, and that just goes to show his versatility. If you want a champion with the ability to travel across the map, inflict crowd control and mitigate a lot of damage, then he is definitely the one for you!

If you plan on giving Pantheon a try, I highly suggest you play him in practice mode several times, because he is not an easy champion to master. You need to learn exactly how his damage works with his empowered abilities, and what type of damage you can mitigate with his Skill 3 (as well as how to position well when casting it). However, if you put the time into learning Pantheon, he is going to be an extremely rewarding champion!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Pantheon skills

Mortal Will (Passive)

Every 5 spells or attacks, Pantheon's next basic spell is empowered.

Comet Spear (Skill 1)

Pantheon either thrusts his spear or throws his spear in the chosen direction.

Shield Vault (Skill 2)

Pantheon dashes to a target, damaging and stunning them.

Aegis Assault (Skill 3)

Pantheon sets his shield, becoming invulnerable to damage from the front and striking repeatedly with his spear.

Grand Starfall (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Pantheon composes himself and then leaps into the air, landing at a chosen location as a comet.

How to combo as Pantheon

Because of the type of champion he is, Pantheon has a lot of combos.

He can empower his basic abilities every 5 charges (by using another ability or auto-attack).

Based on this alone, you can probably imagine that there's going to be a plethora of combos you can pull off. Depending on the situation, you want to empower either your Skill 1 for poking or more damage or Skill 3 for the invincibility and damage. But let's take a more in-depth look at all of his abilities below.

Empowered Skill 1 (Comet Spear)

With this ability empowered he will deal more Physical Damage and also slow enemies' movement speed. It's a great skill to max out if you want to use a Lethality build to poke enemies.

Empowered Skill 2 (Shield Vault)

This is the point-and-click ability that stuns enemies for a second. When you empower it, you will also follow up with an attack that strikes 3 times for some more Physical Damage.

Empowered Skill 3 (Aegis Assault)

This skill will make Pantheon pretty much invincible for a short duration, allowing him to dive turrets and mitigate some of the incoming damage. When you empower this ability, he will be able to block for a longer period and also deal a lot more AoE damage.

This sums up his abilities, so now let's take a look at how you can combo them. Keep in mind that it all depends on the situation, and there is no "better choice" for an empowered ability. Although, one of the best would be the empowered Skill 3, especially during team fights.

Ultimate -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1

This is a combo that works well when diving the enemy team. Your ultimate also resets your stacks, so it's good to start off with an empowered Skill 1 and finish off with another empowered Skill 1.

Ultimate -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3

This combo is ideal for locking down an opponent and unleashing all of Pantheon's damage upon them. It works great when you want to gank a single lane or take isolated enemies by surprise.

Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1

This is the fastest combo for charging up your empowered Skill 1 , which you will use when poking enemies.

Skill 2 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3

This is one of the easy combos you can pull off to deal a lot of damage upon a stunned enemy.

Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3

This is another combo you can use to trade with your laning opponent. It is easy to pull off, and takes advantage of the ability to block some of the damage you'd otherwise take by using Skill 3. This will win you a lot of trades in lane.

Other tips:

Make sure you time your Skill 3 accordingly. It's best to take a little damage, but then mitigate a bigger damage burst with it, rather than waste it before the "big skills" come out.

Try to keep your Skill 1 for when enemies are below 35% HP. When that happens, Pantheon will always critically strike with it so it's a great way to execute unexpecting enemies.

Position in such a way that enemies cannot get behind you when you're casting Skill 3.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Pantheon, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Pantheon - The best runes

Wild Rift Pantheon - The best items

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

There are a lot of viable builds for Pantheon depending on the role where you play him. Generally, these would be the ideal Pantheon items.

Boots

Glory is a great choice if you want to chase down opponents, because it gives you a boost of movement speed.

Quicksilver is the usual choice since it helps you dispel any kind of crowd-control.

