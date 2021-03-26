The latest event in Wild Rift, the Path of Ascension, will reward players with one of the first 3 ascended champions in Runeterra: Pantheon, Leona or Diana. This event is fairly straightforward, but if you are not sure about which of the three missions you should choose, you're in the right place. We will give you a detailed explanation of what you need to do to unlock a certain champion, as we did with the Lunar Beast event!

Below we'll dive into every single choice you have in this Wild Rift event, so you can discover all the rewards available, and select the path you believe will fit you like a glove.

If you're just starting out, then you need to know that the Path of Ascension event runs from the 16th of March until the 29th of March, leaving you with only a few days left to finish all the missions.

All the Path of Ascension missions explained

In the beginning, players can choose one of the three champions (Leona, Diana and Pantheon) to unlock for free by completing their mission. Some of these missions depend on the type of champion it is, so they're not all the exact same.

Take a look below and pick the mission that will fit your play style the most.

Aspect of the Moon - Diana

This mission is ideal if you want to unlock Diana for free, or if you play most of your games in a carry role. The missions are pretty simple from all perspectives, but quite difficult to complete if you play a support champion that doesn't focus on damage dealing.

It's best to choose this mission if you play as an ADC, Mid Laner or (carry) Jungler, but it could work for top laners that play fighters as well.

Mission 1: The Aspect of the Moon

Play 7 games or Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, Scorn of the Moon icon

Mission 2:Purge the Non-Believers

Kill 1,500 minions with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 3: Defend the Mountain

Play 7 games or Kill 10 epic monsters with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, “Pretty Pleaaaase?” emote

Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches

Earn 90,000 gold

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 5: Savior of the Lunari

Play 7 games or Get 50 takedowns

Reward: Diana (Champion)

Mission 6: Topple the False Idols

Destroy 25 turrets with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon

Task: Play 7 games or Win a match with Pantheon on your team/Win a match with Leona on your team/Win a match with Diana on your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, The Celestial Peak icon border

Aspect of the Sun - Leona

Mission 1: The Aspect of the Sun

Play 7 games or Apply crowd control effects to enemy champions 100 times

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, Radiant Dawn icon

Mission 2: Purge the Non-Believers

Kill 1,500 minions with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 3: Defend the Mountain

Play 7 games or Kill 10 epic monsters with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, “Pretty Pleaaaase?” emote

Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches

Earn 90,000 gold

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 5: Unshakeable Faith

Play 7 games or destroy 50 wards

Reward: Leona (Champion)

Mission 6: Topple the False Idols

Destroy 25 turrets with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon

Play 7 games or Win a match with Pantheon on your team/ Win a match with Leona on your team/ Win a match with Diana on your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, The Celestial Peak icon border

This is the ideal mission and champion for all support mains out there. Leona not only will be a great support to have in your champion inventory, but can also make a lot of things happen for the team. These missions are tailored for support players, who could find it difficult to meet all the other missions' rewards criteria.

Aspect of War - Pantheon

Mission 1: The Aspect of War

Play 7 games or win 2 games using Fighter Champions

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, The Unbreakable Spear icon

Mission 2: Purge the Non-Believers

Kill 1,500 minions with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 3: Defend the Mountain

Play 7 games or Kill 10 epic monsters with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, “Pretty Pleaaaase?” emote

Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches

Earn 90,000 gold

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 5: War is Reborn

Play 7 games or Get MVP/SVP 2 times

Reward: Pantheon (Champion)

Mission 6: Topple the False Idols

Destroy 25 turrets with your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins

Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon

Play 7 games or Win a match with Pantheon on your team/ Win a match with Leona on your team/ Win a match with Diana on your team

Reward: 400 Blue Motes, The Celestial Peak icon border

This mission is ideal for top laners and some junglers. The missions are fairly simple, the toughest one being the first which requires you to win 2 games using Fighter champions. Of course, you could go for the alternative, which is play 7 games, but it's entirely up to you.

