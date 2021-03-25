N3TWORK has released a new update for its match puzzler game, Funko Pop! Blitz, which adds an adorable bunch of pets to the game on iOS and Android.

This week in Funko Pop! Blitz, from 25th March to 1st April, you will be greeted by the delightful faces of the Pets collection, which features cat and dog versions of the popular collectible figures range.

Collect and play as a Calico, Beagle, Labrador Retriever and more of your favorite Funko Pets Pops! in #Funko Pop! Blitz! Available Now: https://t.co/GxZjW8iqd1 pic.twitter.com/ioTmi6oeSP — Funko Pop! Blitz (@funkopopblitz) March 25, 2021

During this event, you can add the Black Labrador Retriever, Dachshund, French Bulldog and Beagle to your digital Pop collections, and there’s a reward for collecting them all with a special Calico feline friend.

In order to collect them all, you will need to drop the Pet Food objects to the bottom of the board in every round of Funko Pop! Blitz. If you find yourself needing more Pet Food objects, you can equip one of the Event Pops listed above to collect more.

If you’re unaware of what it is, Funko Pop! Blitz is a match-3 puzzler that features Funko Pop versions of characters from iconic franchises. These collaborations rotate on a weekly basis, with pass partnerships including The Princess Bride, Shrek, The Office, Battlestar Galactica, and Back to the Future.

A new litter of #Funko Pets are making their way to our ????’s ... and Funko Pop! Blitz, starting today at 5PM PT! Play Now: https://t.co/GxZjW80Plt pic.twitter.com/oFHtVxfEoh — Funko Pop! Blitz (@funkopopblitz) March 24, 2021

