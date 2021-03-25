The latest update to Wild Rift, patch 2.2 will bring some truly wild changes that are not only going to bring us closer to the League of Legends we all know and love on the PC but also present us with several new additions that will kick off in the future. From item changes to new champions, all the upcoming features will add to the charm of Wild Rift, and only leave us wanting more! At least, I know I'm personally thrilled to get that new battle pass (you can read more about this below).

Since all of these changes will go live relatively soon (on March 30th), we should start by getting an idea of what's exactly going to change and how we can better adapt to it. So, let's take a look at all the upcoming changes in Wild Rift Patch 2.2!

New Champions coming to Wild Rift in patch 2.2

Since Wild Rift is a different game in and of itself, but features Champions from the world of Runeterra, those champions already have a set identity. The only addition meant to differentiate their kit is the adaptability to mobile devices. Therefore, while the champions and skills might be the same, the skill will be a little bit tweaked to be more enjoyable on mobiles. This will, of course, cause a bit of a shift on the

Don't worry though, in essence, they are the same champions, they have the same skills, except they might work slightly different compared to what you might already know from LoL.

Galio, the Colossus

Date of release: April 1st, 2021

Role: Tank

Region: Demacia

Where he can be played: Middle lane, Dragon Lane (Bot lane/duo lane)

Galio is a tanky champion who can actually deal quite a lot of magic damage as well. He has some mean crowd control in his kit, allowing him to dive in or out of battle, taunt enemies, and knock them up in the air. His semi-global ultimate allows him to travel from lane to lane pretty much (or jungle to lane, either way it's not a super big radius), making for a really amazing roaming support.

Rammus, the Armordillo

Date of release: April 22nd, 2021

Role: Tank

Region: Shurima

Where he can be played: Jungle

Rammus is the epitome of mobile tankiness, I would say. He is able to taunt enemies, just like Galio, but instead of being as quishy as Galio, he's the exact opposite. He scales extremely well off armor, and he is able to move crazy fast around the Rift. The main reason why you want to play Rammus in the jungle is because he is able to gank any lane extremely fast and with an almost guaranteed taunt to almost certainly claim a kill. He's especially great against teams that are full AD.

While his basic attacks normally scale off Armor, in Wild Rift he will see a number of changes that will make him even more mobile, while preserving his innate tankiness.

Kha'Zix, the Voidreaver

Date of release: May 6th, 2021

Role: Assassin

Region: The Void

Where he can be played: Jungle

Kha'Zix is a jungler that is quite popular in LoL in solo queue, and can wreak havoc against squishy enemies. Kha'Zix basically thrives in 1v1 scenarios, where enemies are isolated and his passive can kick in, dealing bonus damage. He has the ability to evolve his skills, similar to Kai'Sa in a way, but with level. He can jump in and out of battle, which makes him a great jungler for the ganks that he'll provide to the laners in his team.

Rengar, the Pridestalker

Date of release: May 6th, 2021

Role: Assassin/Tank

Region: Ixtal

Where he can be played: Jungle

Although Rengar is advertised as a tanky champion, he is actually more of an assassin. Many people benefit from crit and AD items on him, because he scales extremely well with them. Rengar can also take advantage of the multitude of bushes in the game, since he can jump on any target straight from the bush. If you decide to go for a rather tanky build (a mix of damage and tankiness) you will get the most out of this deadly character, and could even 1v5 the entire enemy team.

Renekton, the Butcher of the Sands

Date of release: May 12th, 2021

Role: Fighter

Region: Shurima

Where he can be played: Top lane (Baron lane)

Renekton is one of the go-to picks in pro-play LoL at the moment, and that's mainly because he is a champion that can do a lot with very little resources. With a single item, Renekton is able to survive and deal plenty of damage, making him a great overall pick in most scenarios. He has quite a bit of mobility with his 2 dashes, but he can also stun enemies and trade exceptionally well in laning phase.

Item changes coming to Wild Rift in patch 2.2

Many of the existing items are the ones we already know from League, but with this patch, the item icons will be revamped to resemble the current state of LoL. Although we won't get Mythic items in Wild Rift just yet, we will start to see all the old items get a new and cooler redesign to fit all the upcoming updates.

Items such as Statikk Shiv, Infinity Edge, Blade of the Ruined King, Duskblade, Muramana, Morellonomicon, Rabadon's Deathcap and many more will get a new look, so be prepared to learn them all by icon (it might be a little bit confusing at start)!

New items will be added to the game

A bunch of new items will be added to Wild Rift that will benefit both AD Marksman champions like Ezreal and Kai'Sa, and tanks like Nasus and the upcoming Rammus. Take a look at some of them below:

Frozen Heart

+70 Armor

+300 Max Mana

+20 Ability Haste

Winter's Caress: Reduces the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 15%.

Force of Nature

+350 Max Health

+45 Magic Resistance

Storm: +5% Move Speed

Absorb: Taking ability damage grants 6 Move Speed and 4 Magic Resistance for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times for a maximum of 30 Move Speed and 20 Magic Resistance. Each unique ability gives 1 stack.

Sunfire Aegis

+500 Max Health

+15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deals 16-30 Magic Damage +1% bonus Health per second to nearby enemies. Damaging champions or epic monsters with Immolate increases the damage by 10% for 5s, stacking up to 6 times.

Flametouch: At max Immolate stacks, attacks burn enemies for your current Immolate damage.

Sheen

Sheen will no longer build from Sapphire Crystal.

Sapphire Crystal

Sapphire Crystal will now let players charge their Tear of the Goddess items sooner, granting the Mana Charge passive.

Players will be able to choose their desired position (sort of)

After a long season where you had to shout and pray to get your role, we will no longer have to deal with that. Finally, in patch 2.2, players will be able to declare their position preference!

Although this option is not exactly like in LoL, you can rank the positions you like to play in from 1 to 5, with 1 being the position you like the most and 5 being the position you like the least.

The position you rank as your first is not guaranteed, but it will bring a breath of fresh air to the constant shouting and praying for the role that you want.

The Wild Rift battle pass has been finally confirmed!

A long-awaited battle pass for Wild Rift, called the Wild Pass, will finally come in patch 2.2! The pass is going to work in a similar way to the TFT Pass (if you're familiar with it), which means that you will buy it once, and by simply playing the game and completing missions, you'll gain levels.

Similar to the TFT Pass, the Wild Pass will give players free rewards, but the paid ones are more than worth it, in my opinion.

From the pass, players can receive boosts, emotes, chests containing skins, icons, Wild Cores, and much more. The price of the pass has not yet been confirmed, but my guess is that it's going to cost around $10-$15.

New skins coming to Wild Rift after the patch 2.2

There are a multitude of skins in League of Legends, and slowly we'll see them adapted and introduced to Wild Rift. Some of the upcoming skins include:

- Blood Moon Kennen

- Corgi Corki

- Draven Draven

- God King Darius

Stargazer - The first skin line unique to Wild Rift

Until now, in Wild Rift we've only seen skins that have already released in League of Legends. However, with Stargazer, we're finally getting a Wild Rift-only skin line that is going to bring a unique look to some beloved champions.

The champions who will receive this theme are:

- Stargazer Camille

- Stargazer Twisted Fate

- Stargazer Soraka

Upcoming events

There will be a number of events that will run throughout the next patch, which will range from smaller events (as seen in the Ascension event with Pantheon, Leona and Diana) to bigger events, like the Lunar Revel one.

The next major event will be Masters of the Hunt, which basically encompasses the battle between the two skilled hunters: Kha'Zix and Rengar. A bloody rivalry between two assassins, in order to determine who is the hunter and who is the hunted. We can expect this event to launch together with the champions, around May 6th.

The Howling Abyss awaits - we'll get a taste of ARAM in patch 2.2!

All Random All Mid, better known as ARAM, is a game mode that is solely focused on battles. There are only 2 towers per lane and 4 bushes (1 between each team's towers, and 2 in the middle of the lane), so there's not much room to hide or prepare an ambush.

The game mode is supposed to be a quick one, with games lasting around 12-15 minutes. There will be a couple of new ARAM-only summoner spells that players can choose in this mode, but there is a catch. Players cannot choose their favourite champion, since the champions they receive are random.

The element that determines which champion a player will get is based on the champions players own AND the free rotation champions. Of course, players can reroll their champion a couple of times in hope of getting a better one, but the rerolls are limited (and they refill as you play more games).

At the moment, there is no balance for ARAM, since this release will be only the testing phase.

ARAM will release at the start of April for a quick 3-day testing period, then will return in the middle of April for a 1-month testing period. Later, it will be removed completely and added later on during the year (presumably with the right adjustments and balances to champions and items).

Other features coming to Wild Rift in patch 2.2

The Attack frame will be adjusted

Ghost will get a rework

There will be a 120Hz support that will let the game run smoother or higher-end phones

A few new pings will be added to the game ("Enemy Missing" ping, "Group" ping, "Area is Warded" ping), which we've already seen in LoL.

A feature to show or hide champion names will be added

New skins will be added (as I mentioned above)

New poses will be added

New emotes will be added

Players will be able to showcase their Rift Emblems in the Rift

New icons will be added

A couple of new baubles will be added

Want more? Check out our 70 other Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!