It seems that King has released its endless runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run early on iOS, but the Android version has still yet to be released. The game was previously slated for a 25th March launch.

Based on the popular platforming series, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is a new adaptation of the familiar gameplay which turns the series into an endless runner. This doesn’t seem too unusual, as the game’s trademark runner gameplay was already a staple of the series going back to Crash’s first outing on the Sony PlayStation.

This mobile spin-off does bring more to the table though, such as base-building and weapon crafting elements, and you are able to customise your Crash which will net additional XP.

You will battle iconic bosses from the series, including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile, Fake Crash, and of course, a showdown with Crash’s infamous nemesis Dr. Cortex in a recreation of ‘The Lab’ stage from the original game.

You can check out the trailer for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run in the embedded video we’ve included above. As you can see, there are also many of the usual Crash elements that require you to spin and jump around as either the bandicoot himself or his sister Coco.

We originally caught a whiff of the game possibly receiving a March launch last month, with Activision Blizzard’s Daniel Alegre confirming it in the company’s latest financial call.

So if you’re on iOS, it looks like you’ll be able to start running as Crash in On the Run now. Android users on Google Play may have to wait until tomorrow to play it though. It is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

