Evil Hunter Tycoon will celebrate its first anniversary with massive in-game updates, lots of events and a plethora of rewards. The game successfully completed a year by attracting a lot of players with their contents. Now, the devs will be celebrating this success with their players in the form of events and more content additions.

In the latest update, the game has introduced a new map, located outside of the town for players to explore. The devs have added new functions and improved equipment mechanics for the ease of the players.

There's also the addition of the new map called The Journey, which will allow the player to roam outside of the town and will give you a bunch of tasks to tackle. Successfully completing them will earn you huge rewards which contain many precious and rare treasures.

The Fellowship is another new piece of content arriving in this update. It works even when you're not playing the game, so you don’t have to worry about grinding it continuously. This content features four new areas, The Hellish Volcano', 'The Lost Forest', 'The Frozen Mountains', and 'The Corrupted Abbey'.

Finally, to make this 1st Anniversary a memorable one, the game will carry out many events and the following rewards are also quite huge. The details are as follows:

Log in to the game during these 10 days to claim exclusive rewards.

Get a chance to grab 200 gems and 5 Arcane Hunter Invitations.

New special items and 4 Town Chiefs’ Treasure Chests will be up available to claim

Separate rewards for the returning Town Chiefs

Evil Hunter Tycoon is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

