Have you ever wondered what all the ranks are in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and how the ranking system works?

Like a true MOBA player, I've played my fair share of Mobile Legends games. And just like every other player in love with the genre, I've played one too many ranked games, trying to reach the Mythical Glory rank. Ultimately, my journey came to an end somewhere around the mid-Epic rank, so I can't really complain.

If you are new to the game, ranking might be a little bit confusing, especially more so if you are new to the genre. The ranking system is divided by divisions and later on by points, so depending on how well you do in your games, you will be able to rank up (or down, in more unfortunate situations) the ladder.

When do I unlock Ranked Games?

The Ranked Game mode will be unlocked once you reach player level 8 and you've collected 6 or more heroes (you must own them, not the ones on free rotation). When it comes to Mobile Legends Ranked Games are just like the normal games, except they will place you in a tier based on you and your team's performance.

If you are looking for Mobile Legends codes you can redeem, worry not! PG is updating the article regularly, make sure you bookmark this page.

At the end of each season in the game, you will receive rewards based on the last rank you ended on. So, even if you climbed up to the highest spot on the first day, if you decay by the time the season ends, you'll only get the rewards for the rank that you have at the end of said season.

The matching process

When you start queueing up for a ranked match, you will be matched with teammates who have a similar position to you. Usually, this doesn't go above or below the rank and division by too much, so don't expect to be matched with Epic rank people when you're just a Warrior.

Of course, you can queue up with friends, on the condition that the difference between you and your friends' ranks must be at most 2 Mobile Legends ranks. In the higher tier, things are slightly different, Mythic Glory is a rank designed only for the top 50 players, so the competition is fierce. There, the tiers have disappeared. There will be no more I, II, III or IV, only a collective division for everybody.

The Mobile Legends Ranks (or tiers)

Warrior IV

Warrior III

Warrior II

Warrior I

Elite IV

Elite III

Elite II

Elite I

Master IV

Master III

Master II

Master I

Grandmaster IV

Grandmaster III

Grandmaster II

Grandmaster I

Epic IV

Epic III

Epic II

Epic I

Legend IV

Legend III

Legend II

Legend I

Mythic

Glorious Mythic (top 50 players on the server)

As I mentioned, there are quite a few tiers in the game. The lowest one is Warrior IV, with Warrior III being the second-lowest. The tiers will follow the following format, from lowest to highest:

The end of season rewards

Each season lasts for about 3 months, and with each reset, a new ranked season starts. Players will have to play their placement games, and the climb begins once more!

Depending on their Mobile Legends rank, every player will receive a reward that will reflect that. The rewards differ from season to season, but they generally follow this format:

Warrior IV - I rewards:

Premium Skin Fragment x1

100 Tickets

1000 Battle Points

Elite IV - I rewards:

Premium Skin Fragment x3

200 Tickets

2000 Battle Points

Master IV - I rewards:

Season Exclusive Skin (differs from season to season)

300 Tickets

4000 Battle Points

Grandmaster IV - I rewards:

Season Exclusive Skin (differs from season to season)

600 Tickets

7000 Battle Points

Epic IV - I rewards:

Season Exclusive Skin (differs from season to season)

1000 Tickets

12000 Battle Points

Legend IV - I rewards:

Season Exclusive Skin (differs from season to season)

1500 Tickets

20000 Battle Points

Mythic rewards:

Season Exclusive Skin (differs from season to season)

1500 Tickets

20000 Battle Points

Mythic Battle Emote (100 day/seasonal)

How to rank up in Mobile Legends?

There are many factors to take into consideration when playing this game. To start though, I would suggest you learn a hero and stick to playing just that and maybe 1-2 more. The best way to climb up the ladder is to learn how to play in pretty much any matchup, so you will never fall behind or die. Try playing one of thethat are currently meta, since they perform exceptionally well.

You might not see immediate results, but in the long term, it will help you a lot. Another helpful tip is to stay focused on YOUR game. Don't mind what the others are doing, and always try to be the best you can be. Unless you are a support player (and even in some support cases actually), you might be able to carry a game even in 1v9 situations.

Make sure to prioritize the objectives before kills, and that will, in turn, win you the game. It's a strategy game, not a PvP game (even though it's technically both), but if you're trying to get out of a lower division, this is the best thing you can do. Hopefully, you will rise quickly through the Mobile Legends ranks with the help of our tips!

You can download the game from both, Google Play Store and App Store.

For more tips and guides, make sure to check out our other Mobile Legends articles

Want more? Check out our 10 other Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tips, guides and walkthroughs!