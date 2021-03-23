With the major changes brought by the previous TFT patch (11.5), we are finally seeing some adjustments to the champions and items in the latest TFT patch 11.6. All the changes that we finally get to experience have changed a thing or two in terms of quality of gameplay, and champions that have not really seen the "carry" role could finally be brought to light (like Irelia or Nautilus for example). Meanwhile, hyper-carries like Olaf are seeing some nerfs, but I highly doubt that it will make a big difference.

While the changes are not many in numbers, all these slight adjustments aim to make the game more enjoyable, especially since this set is on its last month-ish (40 days to be precise). We'll make sure to update you as soon as we have news about the new set, so stay tuned!

That being said, let's check out the Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 and what each change means when translated into the game.

TFT patch notes 11.6 - Champion changes

Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Diana is still fairly weak when compared to the other 1-cost units, and this buff will hopefully have a bigger impact than her previous buffs (which didn't seem to do much). She could probably be built as an off-tank/carry-assassin, maybe.

Garen

Judgement Damage: 450/675/1125 ⇒ 450/675/1250

Garen's 3-star damage is slightly increased now, which only means one thing: spin to win!

Tristana

Rapid Fire Attack Speed: 60/70/90% ⇒ 60/65/70%

This slight nerf is enough to make Tristana fall off as a late-game 1-cost carry unit, especially when in a team together with Spirits and Sharpshooters.

Lulu

She can no longer target the same unit twice with Wild Growth in one Mage double cast.

Although this is a nerf, I believe this is the way it was intended to be.

Nautilus

Mana: 75/150 ⇒ 85/150

The starting mana of Nautilus is now 85/150, which will help him cast the skill sooner. That being said, he is definitely a unit you should look to 3-star because he is highly underrated!

Vi

Denting Blow Armor Shred: 40/60/80% ⇒ 40/50/70%

Denting Blow Damage: 250/400/800 ⇒ 250/425/850

Vi has an armour shred in her kit, and because of the last rework to the Vanguards, this has now been adjusted to fit the rest of the units.

Zed

Contempt for the Weak AD Steal: 20/25/30% ⇒ 30/30/30%

A unit that has been on a carrousel of ups and downs in terms of the carry role, Zed has finally received some much-needed attention. He can now be a more viable unit at 1* and 2*.

Irelia

Bladestorm Damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 200/300/700

Although Irelia's stats have been quite consistent, she was almost never the 3-cost carry unit. With the major damage buff at 3-star she just received, she will be a unit to be feared now.

Katarina

Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1500 ⇒ 650/1000/1500

Katarina's damage going up at the first 2 stages is a great buff for the early and mid-game.

Cho'Gath

Armor: 60 ⇒ 70

Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 60

Also, did we show you the TFT Tier List of best units in the game?

He is a lot tankier now, especially versus Magic damage.

Olaf

Attack Damage: 90 ⇒ 85

Although the nerf Olaf received is not a big enough one to deem him unplayable, this slight AD reduction will matter quite a bit in the late game.

Talon

Attack Damage: 90 ⇒ 95

True Strike Base Damage: 85/135/400 ⇒ 100/150/400

Talon's damage has been buffed in the early game, remaining the same at the 3-star upgrade. He's definitely a great Assassin for the late game, with a lot of carry potential.

Yone

Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 60/60/80% ⇒ 60/60/70%

Although there are not a lot of 3-star Yones out there, the nerf he just got shouldn't affect your games too much.

Patch notes 11.6 item changes

Eternal Winter (Ornament) Attack Speed Slow: 50% ⇒ 35%

Last Whisper Armor Shred: 80% ⇒ 70%

Last Whisper Shred Duration: 3 ⇒ 5 seconds

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/375/500 ⇒ 300/350/450

Sunfire Cape is no longer Unique (which means a champion can have multiple Sunfire Capes), and each Sunfire Cape on a unit will search for its own target every 2 seconds.

You can download the TFT on Google Play Store or App Store.

That's all we have for you regarding the latest TFT patch notes! Do you want more TFT guides and news? Then make sure you check out our Teamfight Tactics hub!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Teamfight Tactics tips, guides and walkthroughs!