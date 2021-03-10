Blindflug Studios has launched First Strike: Classic, a new edition of its popular war strategy game that released on mobile seven years ago. The game is now available on iOS and Android as well as on PC too.

There have been some changes made to First Strike: Classic that make it feel like a wholly new experience. To begin with, there has been a brand new AI system implemented with new tactics and a redesigned user interface.

Remade, remastered and expanded: Announcing FIRST STRIKE: CLASSIC - A new user interface and enhanced AI will let you enjoy a smoother, more beautiful version with more cunning enemies than ever.#FirstStrike #indiegame #gamedev #strategy #RTS #swissgames #polishgames pic.twitter.com/qsMKUzn1V1 — First Strike (@firststrikegame) March 4, 2021

The codebase has also been optimised and rebuilt from the ground up, allowing the game to serve as a base for future content and expansions that will begin to roll out later this summer.

First Strike: Classic replaces the original version of First Strike: Final Hour across mobile and PC platforms, available free of charge for existing owners and also features a new social hub for those who are just getting into the game.

First Strike: Final Hour originally released in March 2014 and has been played by more than 11 million players worldwide.

In addition to the launch of the Classic version, the developers are holding a Q&A on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook this Saturday, 13th March.

Reserve some time on the 13th of March at 6pm GMT. We're planning a special online celebration for the anniversary of First Strike! ???????????? https://t.co/Ak0PrKIjdM — Blindflug Studios (@BlindflugStudio) March 5, 2021

