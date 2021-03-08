Following the release of Ultimate Rivals: The Rink back in December 2019, Bit Fry Game Studios has announced that the next game in the series will be released for Apple Arcade and Steam later this year. It will be called Ultimate Rivals: The Court, meaning we can expect some arcade basketball action.

Much like Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, The Court will feature superstar athletes from a plethora of different sports organisations including the NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NFL & US Women’s National Soccer Team, meaning you can see LeBron James tip-off against Mike Trout. There will be over 70 characters to choose from to participate in 3 on 3 matches.

Each competitor will have an ultimate move that will be tied into their specific sport whilst their strengths and weaknesses will also be based on the discipline they're best known for. You can check out a brief glimpse of the gameplay in the embedded trailer above.

The developers have described Ultimate Rivals: The Court as being a blend of NBA Jam with Street Fighter, so they're definitely not aiming for realism here. Instead, they're looking to deliver action-packed matches that can be enjoyed in short sessions, using touch controls or a Bluetooth controller.

Discussing the game, Arjun Rao, Bit Fry’s Lead Design Director for the Ultimate Rivals franchise said: “A lot of people think we are a sports game studio, but we’re really not. We’re a team that’s aiming to revive and renew all aspects of arcade-action video games, and to us Ultimate Rivals: The Court has as much if not more in common with fighter games and shoot-em-ups than the usual sports game references in this category.”

Ultimate Rivals: The Court will eventually be available through Apple Arcade, which is a gaming subscription that costs $4.99 per month. For more details on other games that are available on Apple Arcade check out our dedicated hub page. You can also Wishlist the game on Steam right now.