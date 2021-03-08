Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures is an upcoming platform game for iOS and Android that developer Vuxis has described as being 'like Angry Birds had kids with Super Mario'. The reason? You'll take on fairly familiar looking platform stages but move using the slingshot style mechanic Rovio popularised many years ago.

The aim of the game is to save little creatures called Yeebees to unlock portals that allow you to progress to the next stage. There will be over 80 levels when Super Ball Jump launches and each periodically introduces new enemies and traps alongside additional mechanics to keep the gameplay feeling fresh.

This means you'll have to contend with cloud platforms that vanish at set times whilst others might fall immediately after you've landed on them, so you'll need quick reactions and good timing to avoid plummeting to death.

This will become increasingly more tricky once enemies are thrown into the mix too. For instance, there are Snails who can fire bullets in multiple directions that will make performing a series of jumps a greater challenge. You can check out some gameplay from Super Ball Jump in the embedded trailer above.

In addition to simply tackling the different levels, Super Ball Jump also has over 100 achievements to unlock, some of which are hidden, providing an extra challenge for those who want it. Elsewhere, the game will also support Cloud Saving so you'll be able to access your progress across multiple devices.

Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage, though no release date has been announced just yet. It will be a free-to-play game.