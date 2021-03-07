Electric Noir Studios has now set a date for its upcoming iOS and Android crime mystery game, Dead Man’s Phone, and it’s coming at the end of the month on 30th March.

In it, you play as a London detective who investigates and solves murders using the victims’ smartphones. You search through personal messages, photos, and other apps for clues, and then use this knowledge to direct your police team on the ground.

As a homicide detective you’ll see lives go in reverse.

To you, Jerome’s existence started at the moment of his death. Piece together his last days and uncover the uncomfortable truth. Play #DeadMansPhone. Global launch March 2021. Available now for beta test. #WKJJ pic.twitter.com/L9YPwyJIlv — Dead Man's Phone (@Dead_Mans_Phone) March 2, 2021

You also conduct interrogations using video chat, and can receive calls and follow news headlines too which will help to find the culprit.

Dead Man’s Phone is a live-action game, using a large range of actors to portray the different characters through this phone interface. To make the game feel much more realistic, Electric Noir has also consulted with a real homicide detective, DS Simeon Cryer, to help with the story. Cryer also plays your detective partner in the game, DCI Sutherland.

Check out this trailer to see a small teaser for the game ahead of its release later this month.

As you’re making a lot of choices in this game, there are impactful and lasting consequences for each one that will dramatically change the story. Detectives face ethical dilemmas that challenge their beliefs every day on the job, and it’s up to you to make the right choices to shape the kind of detective you become.

The first season of Dead Man’s Phone will release on 30th March for the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, but you can test the game now via Early Access.