1v1. LOL is a mobile battle royale game that is quickly gaining popularity. The gameplay will be very familiar to players who've played games from the genre in the past, including PUBG and Fortnite. The game is fast-paced and to the point.

It features a few different game modes and has super-fast loading times. The loading speed is something that is always extremely refreshing. It's also a bit more non-traditional for a battle royale game too. Instead of having 100-player free for alls, the game features duels.

However, you can build forts for defence, giving the game a Fortnite vibe despite not being 100 players. There's another mode called "Box Mode" which is a two-on-two royale that takes place in a more condensed arena and that's what we're going to talk about here as we give you a few tips for this particular mode.

