After last week's LaunchPad #3 event, James returns to catch up with Matthew on the *checks notes* TWO exclusive Final Fantasy VII games on their way to mobile.

They also cover the prospective specs of the new Switch Pro, the latest game from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and check out new releases including Clan N, Inviticus: Lost Soul, Queen: Rock Tour and more.

