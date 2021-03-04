If you review the latest TFT patch notes, we're finally getting a buff to Trap Claw that counters the never-before-countered Aurelion Sol. All of us have been eagerly waiting for a solution in dealing with Mage Aurelion Sol and you know what? The moment has finally arrived!

That's not all there is to this patch though. Vanguards have received a major nerf that has made them a lot less tanky. RIP Sejuani + Aatrox wombo combo, since I used to play 8 Vanguards very often. Oh, if you don't know how strong they were, then you've definitely missed out on some outrageously fun and broken gameplay.

Below we will take a look at the latest TFT patch, the Teamfight Tactics 11.5 patch notes and break it down so you understand everything that's been nerfed, buffed or adjusted in the game. It has, of course, also affected the unit positions on our TFT tier list!

Debuffs cannot stack anymore

While Vanguards have been nerfed, the debuff system has been revamped, making it so that the same type of debuffs will no longer stack. If there are multiple effects of the same type, only the strongest will apply its effect.

To give you a concrete example, Statikk Shiv and Ionic Spark both reduce the target's Magic Resistance. After the patch, you can no longer apply both of the effects on the target, only the strongest, which is Statikk Shiv.

The explanation of why this is happening reads as follows:

"... this prevents weird combos of champions/items that would make enemies get -100% Armor, Attack Speed, etc. But also, this change allows players to understand the debuffs at the same pace of our game, which is... pretty fast. Finally, it creates a standard debuff system that we can reference in the future, opening up more unique champion kits for *set 5 spoiler redacted*."

(Now I'm super hyped for the upcoming TFT Set 5!)

Chosen odds have been changed in patch notes 11.5... once again

In the previous TFT patch, people were able to hit 4-cost Chosen units as soon as they hit level 7. Since that was never the intention, we're seeing this revert back to, almost, how it used to be before that previous patch:

Level 7 Roll Odds: : 0/40/55/5/0% ⇒ 0/40/58/2/0%

TFT patch notes 11.5 - Trait Changes

Keeper Shield Amount: 150/200/275 ⇒ 150/200/250

To be completely honest, this doesn't really mean much. In the end-game, there are not that many people who go for the Keeper trait since there are other, more valuable ones. With this nerf for the 6-unit Keeper, I don't really expect to see dramatic changes in the end-game.

Vanguards

Vanguard Armor: 100/250/500/1000 ⇒ 100/250/500/800

Vanguard Magic Resist: 20/40/70/100 ⇒ 10/25/50/80

While Vanguards have been consistently some of the strongest, most durable early game units for mitigating Magic Damage, that is about to change, according to the TFT 11.5 patch notes. Vanguards have received major changes in terms of Magic Resist, at all stages, and slight Armor nerfs at 8-Vanguards.

In terms of how this will translate into the game, I am not exactly sure how things will go. Since the debuff stacking has been removed, it might either be insignificant or have a major impact on Vanguards. I guess we'll have to test it out. Aatrox, here I come!

TFT patch notes 11.5 - Champion changes

Diana

Pale Cascade Shield Amount: 175/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/450

After the Lunar trait removal, we can't seem to make Diana that viable again. With the shield amount buffed at all three stages, which is quite a lot, she might finally see some playtime once again.

Nasus

Wither damage: 350/550/750 ⇒ 350/550/850

While it is quite easy to make Nasus 3*, he doesn't really provide as much damage as we would like. With a buff to his damage at 3*, he might finally be able to be more useful in the late-game, alongside other Divine or Syphoners.

Nidalee

Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60

Nidalee will shoot more spears. Will that be game-breaking? Probably not. Warlords are still good, and no matter if you play with Nidalee or not, some more spears never hurt anybody, except for the enemy units.

Yasuo

Striking Steel Attack Damage Ratio: 180/185/190% ⇒ 190/200/210%

Yasuo has been a fairly consistent carry into the early and mid-game, and with a damage buff to his AD Ratio, he will only continue to be one of the best 1-cost unit carries.

Janna

Eye of the Storm Shield Amount: 250/300/400 ⇒ 250/275/350

Janna's shield has always been great, but with the slight nerfs at 2* and 3*, it might mean she won't be as viable later in the game.

Lulu

Mana: 80/150 ⇒ 75/140

Lulu is one of my all-time favourite units, especially if you play her in a Mage team TFT comp. I'm sure we all know the Lulu-Annie wombo combo that made you lose at the last second. With Lulu's Mana being decreased, we will definitely see a lot more Elderwood, Mage and Xayah/Rakan combos!

Akali

Five Point Strike Damage: 175/250/400 ⇒ 200/275/450

Akali has been a fairly consistent damage dealer, but with all the units that received buffs in the past patches, she tends to fall behind a little bit. With this major damage buff to her kit, she will not only be a great addition at 1*, but all the way through to 3*. I'm definitely expecting to see a lot more Assassin and Ninja picks after the latest patch!

Sivir

On the Hunt Bonus Attack Damage: 100/200/400 ⇒ 100/200/350

Sivir is one of those units that you never truly realise the potential of until you give her 2-3 items and make her at least 2*. With Sharpshooters and her skill, she can quite literally obliterate opponents in the late-game. However, with a major nerf at 3*, she should be easier to survive now.

Veigar

Dark Blossom Damage: 450/600/900 ⇒ 500/650/1000

Oh, Veigar, Veigar - by far one of my favourite Mages in the game and I'm not talking only about TFT here. He's been one of the bullies in TFT in the first season when he used to 1-shot anybody who was a lower star than him. Since then he fell behind quite a bit, but with these changes to his damage at all stages, he will definitely be a top-priority pick more often!

Aurelion Sol

When he has the Mage trait activated, his 2nd cast will not be instant, but 0.1 seconds later.

The much-awaited ASol nerfs have finally been delivered, everybody! Although this won't mean much, if the opponent has a Trap Claw, this slight delay will allow the Trap Claw to kick in.

Morgana

She no longer reduces the Magic Resist

It's simple as that, she will no longer shred the enemy's MR!

Sejuani

Firecracker Stun Duration: 2.5/3/6 ⇒ 2/2.5/8 seconds

With a slight nerf at 1* and 2* but a major buff at 3*, Sejuani will be the go-to unit for the late game. That 8-second stun will basically render the entire enemy team useless for... well, the entire round, more or less.

Samira

Inferno Trigger deals base physical damage in addition to a percentage of her Attack Damage, as follows:

- Damage: 0/0/0 ⇒ 15/25/40

- Attack Damage % scaling: 50/60/80% ⇒ 30/40/60%

I have to admit that Samira has not been one of my top-picks in terms of 5-cost units, but this seems to be a pretty good buff in terms of damage for the late game.

Yone

Unforgotten Mana Cost: 20 ⇒ 10

Simply put? Moooooore uuuuults!

Patch notes 11.5 Item Changes

Deathblade Starting Stacks: 4 ⇒ 3 (slightly nerfed)

Statikk Shiv Damage: 60 ⇒ 65 (buffed)

Trap Claw’s missile travels faster (Aurelion Sol-nerfing-fast)

That's all we have for you regarding the latest TFT patch notes! Do you want more TFT guides and news? Then make sure you check out our Teamfight Tactics hub

