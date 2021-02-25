Patty Stack is an upcoming arcade game for iOS and Android from UK-based developer Feeka Games. It's the two-person teams debut mobile game and it will be arriving on both platforms on March 1st as a free-to-play title.

So what's it all about? Well, as you might have figured out from the name, it's all about making a gigantic burger by dropping the ingredients onto an ever-growing pile whilst trying to avoid it all toppling over. Essentially then, it's Tower Bloxx but infinitely more delicious.

Of course, there's more to a good burger than patties and buns and each ingredient in Patty Stack will come with its own challenges. Lettuce is notoriously bouncy and will cause your food tower to wobble so you'll need to be careful with how you drop additional items on top of it.

Similarly, tomatoes and pickles are slippery customers so you'll need to make sure they don't slide off your creation when plonking them on top. Thankfully, cheese will continue to be the saviour it has always been and will lock in your tower when you place a nice slice on top, making your burger tower more stable for a while.

The aim then is simply to make your burger tower as tall as possible, rack up a high score and see where you land on the leaderboards. Aside from that, you can unlock various hats to pop onto your food stack to give it a sense of personality before sharing it with the world.

Patty Stack will be available on the App Store and Google Play on March 1st. It will be a free-to-play game with advertisements.