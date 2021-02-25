Haegin has updated its golfing game, Extreme Golf, to v1.7.0 that adds a new course, a new ball and some other improvements for players on iOS and Android to enjoy.

The new golf course is called Wild Mountain, and has beautiful scenery inspired by the national parks in North America. Now you’ll be able to bask in nature’s beauty while erupting geysers accompany your play.

In addition to that, there’s a new ball called Grizzly added to Extreme Golf. Taking after the powerful beast of the same name, this ball similarly has powerful stats fit for any course.

Alongside the new course and the ball, Haegin has also added a new system called Club Fitting to Extreme Golf. This allows you to upgrade your clubs with extra stats to give them the edge during play. You can upgrade your club to their limits, factoring in power, accuracy, impact, spin and wind resistance, and also use Screws to upgrade any clubs that are in your possession.

Finally, the v1.7.0 update improves the user interface, adjusts club balancing, and upgrades Star rewards for tournaments.

If you’re unaware of what exactly Extreme Golf is, it’s a mobile sports game that implements a spectacularly accurate physics engine where you can play golf games on beautiful courses inspired by different locations across the globe. It has a concurrent multiplayer feature, where 4-8 players must hole out first in a deadly golf brawl.

You can download Extreme Golf and access the new content now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

