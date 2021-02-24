Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is heading for iOS and Android on March 19th and I've found myself looking forward to it very much. The connection to Blink, one of my favourite episodes of Doctor Who since the series returned in 2005, plus Kaigan Games' involvement sounds incredibly promising on paper.

Jeremy Ooi of Kaigan Games has sent us a video that takes a look at some of the design decisions his team made when making the game.

If you're unfamiliar with Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, it's a found phone game that sees players taking on the Weeping Angels in Western Drumlins, the place where the tenth doctor left. Despite appearing to be stone statues, the Weeping Angels are actually capable of infiltrating technology, making them an incredibly dangerous threat in the modern world.

The game itself will see players sifting through various chat logs and in-game apps to discover some clues about how to deal with the Weeping Angels. Players will be accompanied on their journey by Petronella Osgood. You can check out the embedded trailer above for a glimpse of what to expect.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is available to pre-order now over on the App Store, Google Play and Steam today ahead of its launch on March 19th. It will be a premium title that costs $2.99. You can check out the game's official website for more information and to sign up to receive the latest news.