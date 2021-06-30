There are tons of games on the AppStore, with more added each week - so it can be hard to keep up with the best games that you should be taking a look at! To help aid you in your mission to play more games, we have dedicated ourselves to keeping a list of the top, up-to-date, paid games out on the AppStore.
This article will always include the top 10 paid games on the AppStore this week, so if that’s what you are looking for, you have found it! These games will have a price point at entry, but they will be the games everyone else has felt were good to dish out a bit of cash to play. We are specifically targeting the UK AppStore with our list, despite me being an American because that’s where I live so it’s where I am currently gaming.
As you might have guessed, the top games do move around quite a bit, so we will be updating this list of best paid games for your iPhone regularly so that you can keep track of what games you should be playing. We will also be mentioning any major changes that we find every time we update the list, which will give you a better view of the games that have stuck around but have updated and changed along the way.
Let’s get into the list of best paid iOS games for your iPhone and iPad!
Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
At number one, can you believe it? I can’t believe Minecraft is still the top paid game on your iPhone. I have played Minecraft as a high schooler, years ago, yet it still haunts the tops lists everywhere. Minecraft is an open-world, voxel game where you can build, craft, fight monsters, explore, craft potions and more. There is a lot to do in this game and it’s currently being actively updated so I do understand why it sits high.
Football and sports fans will be happy to hear that a game for them has made it onto the top ten list. This football manager game is the current one, aimed at 2021, where you can draft teams, pick out their strategies, pump them up with pep talks, and then let them free to see how they fare in the games themselves. This game is being updated often, refreshing systems, adding in more players and balancing, which keeps the game going smoothly.
Bloons TD 6 is an amazing tower defense game, which is why it’s sat at the top of the paid list for quite some time. You are able to create towers, upgrade them, unlock heroes, change your abilities and so much more - providing a lot of strategy and fun to be had within this game! Bloons TD 6 also boosts over 49 original maps - with 3D objects that can block your line of site, so you’ll need to be aware and crafty to stay on top. Unlike free to play tower defense games, you won’t find a load of in-app purchases in this one!
This is very topical giving the, uh, current climate of the world. You can basically create a virus, and once enough people have been infected, you can mutate the virus to get it to new areas, undetected, as you continue to kill all of the humans in the world. The game continues to get updates, adding new ways to play and new features, which is why it has been able to keep the third place on the top paying iPhone games list!
Geometry Dash is a simple, one button, rhythm-based action platformer that just ticks all of the boxes when it comes to a fun little platformer. There are a lot of challenges, so many dangers, jumping has to be done often, and more. You can also build your own levels using an level editor - sharing what you create - which continues to add new content despite the game not having more official levels added for a while.
Monopoly is another surprise to me, as nobody I know likes the board game, however it brings a bit of nostalgia to your phone - and you can play with all the pieces instead of losing some in the back of your cabinet. Monopoly has several different boards, characters, skins and more adding to the game and making it more fun - as well as different rule varieties, which cannot be argued as they are in the app and not being dictated by your dumb cousin.
Pocket Build is a new addition to this top 10 list! This game is an open world, sandbox game where you can build any type of world you'd like, from castles to cities to little towns - you can use some of the hundreds of buildings to build instantly, creating your own little world, then filling it with animals and people to see how they interact with the world that you have created. There is a lot of freedom in Pocket Build and with this freedom comes so many possibilities.
Incredibox is a music game that lets you create a bunch of your own music, using a bunch of beat boxers. The music you can make is really amazing to listen too - but along with the amazing beats, you can find some sleek graphics and style to entertain your eyes. When it comes to making the music, you just need to drag and drop icons to the avatars, which will make them react by singing or beat boxing to create your sound. These sounds can then be shared with other players as well!
Earn to Die 2 is a zombie apocalyptic game where you need to fight and drive your way through the city, hitting hordes of zombies as you go. There is a longer story mode then the previous game, as well as lots of different updates when it comes to the way you can go through the levels, the amount of upgrades there are, and how destructible the vehicles you are driving are. What better way to get rid of zombies then driving straight through them.
True Skate is a simplistic skateboarding game, where you can take on a variety of courses and ramps, explore replicas of famous skate parks, and learn impressive tricks. Much of this game is based off of real life skateboarding tricks, places pros actually play, and courses that you could visit in real life. It's a well designed skate boarding game. It's holding strong in the top 10 at the moment!