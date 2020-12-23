Popular Instagram AR talent Christopher Gu has returned once again with another filter. This time around he has teamed up with Devsisters, the folks behind Cookie Run to create this new AR filter: 'GingerBrave Run'.

You might be familiar with Christopher Gu as the creator of 'Guess the Gibberish', which went viral on Instagram and racked up more than 3 billion impressions on the social media platform. His latest effort, 'GingerBrave Run' will take the DNA of Cookie Run: OvenBreak and see Instagramers running while avoiding obstacles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CookieRun (@cookierun)

To do this, you'll be able to watch yourself controlling GingerBrave Cookie – who is appropriately dressed for the holiday season – with your nose. This means tilting your head up and down to avoid the various obstacles that will scroll across the screen. How far can you go in one attempt?

The AR filter will allow you to test your skills in three game environments, all of which use original music from Cookie: Run OvenBreak. They include Witch's Kitchen, which will be the default selection and draws inspiration from Cookie Run's early storyline.

The second of the three game environments is Tropical, for those who yearn for the sun and want to be whisked away from reality at this particular time. Finally, for those who want to get into the festive spirit, there will be a Winter stage full of snow and ice to get you into a Christmassy mood.

Cookie Run: OvenBreak is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.