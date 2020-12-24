2020 has been a wild year for everybody and that means that it's been a wild year for the mobile games industry on the whole - what with it being the biggest entertainment industry in the world, etc, etc. Global pandemics, political upheaval, raging forest fires, swarms of locusts, new heat records in the Arctic Circle and all sorts really...It's unlikely we'll look back on 2020 fondly. I mean they started trading water as a commodity on Wallstreet this year... hoo-boy!

But there have been some great games, right? Right! Last year sent us off with games like Black Desert Mobile and Oddman in its final whispers, but since then 2020 has been positively screaming with new games. I feel like I've really been at the frontline of it all, regularly celebrating the launches with our Games of the Week articles, and -perhaps obviously- being surrounded by mobile games during my day to day life. 2020 has truly felt like a series of years all knotted together by mishaps and chaos, but if you cast your mind back to the launch of great games like The White Door, Maze Machina, Warface: Global Operations and Pascal's Wager then, well, you're still thinking about this year. Yep, that was January, even if it feels like years ago.

And with games like that to kick the year off, it's no wonder that the team here have been so busy this year. It's been a truly amazing year for the mobile space, and I'd like to think that we've made it even more amazing with our fantastic Pocket Gamer LaunchPad events, where we deliberately pulled together some of the most promising, cool games to show off. Those were phenomenal, and if you loved those then you'll be overjoyed to hear that we're running four of them this year.

All of this said this list isn't about the games that we've talked about throughout the year. Nope. It's about the five games which I've stubbornly refused to delete from my phone this year, my personal best five games of this year. Oh, and they need to have launched this year as well, which is especially tricky as this year I've changed phones a couple of times, spent a lot of time gaming on older - established - games with my kids, and - well - installed hundreds of games.

Anyway, buckle yourself in and click on through below to find my top 5 mobile games of this year, and let me know in the comments if you disagree with my choices.