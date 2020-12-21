Onmyoji Arena, the online strategy MOBA from NetEase Games, is receiving an anniversary update for its third birthday on iOS and Android devices.

As a thank you gift to all the players who have supported the game over the years, Onmyoji Arena is getting a graphical facelift and its visual effects will be undergoing an overall upgrade to bring it more in line with modern expectations.

Part of these visual upgrades includes better lighting of environmental materials, with enhanced light and shadow harmony, as well as newly-added dynamic lighting to make everything feel more realistic. The detail and texture resolutions on all shikigami is also enhanced, making them feel more true to life. The movement of the clothes and hair on each one will also be more reactive to movement and rotation.

But that isn’t all, as the game is also holding a special event in the Heian Festival to expand the game’s original universe, bringing with it new shikigami, skins, and events.

A number of skins are coming back for a limited time, so keep an eye out for Kyonshi Imoto's Anniversary skin, as well as Futakuchi's and Onikiri's cyberpunk skins. There’ll also be Royal variants of Futakuchi's, Onikiri's and Yamausagi's skins, allowing you to give your shikigami a fresh makeover for the new year.

Finally, an all-new shikigami is joining the fray on 31st December. Details on this new character have not yet been disclosed, but you’ll be able to enjoy it when the update drops on New Year’s Eve.

You can play Onmyoji Arena and prepare for its third anniversary celebrations by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.