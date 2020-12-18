Pascal's Wager is a dark fantasy RPG experience that is made exclusively for mobile gaming. Featuring some great graphics and level design, it has been viewed as the "Mobile Dark Souls". This is due to its familiar combat style and challenging difficulty.

Our story puts us in the role of Terrance, a once proud "Knight of the Church" becoming a courier to atone for his sins. He sets out on a quest to find his long-lost wife, Teresa while also solving the mystery involving the "Colossus" throughout the journey.

You'll come across many different enemies and bosses while also encountering different NPC characters to connect with along the way. As mentioned, the combat will seem familiar if you've played Souls-likes in the past, and it's one of the most satisfying aspects of Pascal's Wager. Here are a few things you should know before diving into this unique RPG experience.

