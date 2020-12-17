Following the release of Company of Heroes back in September of this year, Feral Interactive has announced that they're planning to release the expansion, Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts, for iOS and Android in early 2021.

This expansion introduces two more campaigns to the WW2 strategy title. The first follows the British as they make a move on the city of Caen during the Battle of Normandy. The second, meanwhile, will see the German Panzer Elite pushing back the allies as they attempt to cross the river Rhine to get into Germany.

Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts storms iOS & Android in early 2021. Lead the 2nd British Army and German Panzer Elite in two gripping, full-length campaigns, and command both armies in Skirmish mode. Report for the full briefing, soldier: https://t.co/QQVHhMJkQY pic.twitter.com/fMqneA1NXi — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 17, 2020

On top of that, Opposing Fronts also adds the British 2nd Army and Panzer Elite into Skirmish mode, giving players more options in that particular game variant. The expansion will also naturally benefit from the various tweaks Feral Interactive has made to ensure the game is better suited for touchscreen controls.

The mobile and tablet port of Company of Heroes has been well-received by players since it first launched this year. That's not all that surprising since Feral Interactive has firmly established themselves as an excellent company for porting PC and console games over to mobile devices.

There is currently no release date or pricing details for Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts but we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more. In the meantime, you can download Company of Heroes over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $13.99.