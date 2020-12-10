Today Thunderful Publishing and Image & Form have announced the surprise release of SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech for iOS devices, well, those that can support iOS 13.0 or later anyway. The card-based RPG has previously released on Nintendo Switch and PC.

SteamWorld Quest sees you leading a party of heroes across a hand-drawn world where you'll occasionally have to battle against various foes. This will be done through turn-based bouts that make use of a deck of cards from a choice of over 100 as you progress through your adventure.

The quest will be filled with the usual fare you'd expect from an RPG. That means you can gold, dragons, magic, knights in armour and plenty of XP. However, it still makes use of the series lovely steampunk robot designs you'll be familiar with if you've played any of the developer's previous titles.

I enjoy both cards and turn-based RPGs so this is very much my kind of game. I've not got around to playing it on PC or Switch just yet so this seems like the perfect opportunity to jump in. You can check out some gameplay from SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech in the embedded trailer above.

Discussing the game's arrival on mobile Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, CEO at Thunderful Group said: “We’re thrilled to bring SteamWorld to a new audience after its initial success. It’s a great relief when you take an IP dear to so many in a new direction and it gets an amazing reception from the community.”

They added: “We want to share it’s success with as many people as possible and can’t wait for players to experience it on iPhone and iPad.”

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is now available over on the App Store. It's a premium title that will cost $9.99.