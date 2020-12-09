There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension was initially announced back in July where it was revealed it would be coming to mobile after launching on Steam. That time is now quickly approaching, with the point and click adventure available to pre-order for both iOS and Android ahead of its release on December 17th.

Since arriving on Steam, There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension has received overwhelmingly positive user reviews from the 6000 plus people that took the time to give their opinion. It has been well-received by critics too, holding a very impressive 89 on Metacritic from 9 different reviews.

Developer Draw Me a Pixel insists that this isn't a game or at the very least it doesn't wish to be. As that description makes perfectly clear, it's a quirky endeavour then and one you can expect to get very meta as you progress through the story. You can check out the embedded trailer above for a glimpse at what to expect.

In the game, you will play as 'the user', a gamer who just couldn't believe that there's wasn't a game to play. As a result of their constant interference, the software breaks and drags them into another dimension. Here they'll have to team up with a talking program to work out how to get back home.

The journey will take you through a variety of different scenes where there will be plenty of puzzles to solve. Each of which will be a parody of games that have released in previous years such as Superhot and Papers Please. The solutions to the puzzles will apparently require you to think outside the box.

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on 17th December. It will be a premium title that costs $4.99.