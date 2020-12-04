Developer Itatake made a notable move away from the horrifying style used in Rest in Pieces with the release of Gumslinger earlier this year, a trend they've continued with their newest release. Spaghetti Arms is a bright and delightfully silly-looking hypercasual game that's available now for iOS and Android.

It's a fast-paced game that will see you performing pull-ups with the many characters available, all of whom possess exceptionally long arms. As they work their upper body there will be an array of random obstacles to avoid that promptly put an end to their gangly workout.

It's all about timing then, if you perform the move too quickly or too slowly it'll be the end of that attempt as your character lets go of the perpetually floating rockets that keep them in the air before falling into the aether. There are 10 worlds and over 200 levels to defeat with various characters to unlock.

Discussing the game, Mattias Granat said: “We have a put a lot of effort to nail the quirky look and combine it with a very rewarding feeling when you get into the flow. And yes, it is very satisfying to be in the flow but it is also very painful when you're not!”

He continued: “Even a small nudge on an obstacle and you are out, but since the levels are very short it is easy to just have another go. With Spaghetti Arms we have built a hyper casual game that is quite unique. We are really proud of it and hope that others will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Spaghetti Arms is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.