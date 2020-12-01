Annapurna Interactive's well-loved physics-based puzzler Donut County is now available for Android devices. It initially launched for iOS back in 2018 alongside consoles and PC where it has since won a plethora of different awards including Apple's iPhone Game of the Year.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a story-focused, physics-based puzzler where you play as BK, a raccoon who has access to a remote-controlled hole that can be used to steal trash. Of course, if you open up a hole in the ground it's going to swallow more than just trash.

One day BK falls into one his own holes where he's confronted by his best friend Mira and the inhabitants of Donut County. At this point, they're all stuck 999 feet underground and they're not best pleased with our raccoon hero.

The bulk of the gameplay will involve controlling this ever-growing hole in the ground. With it you'll be able to explore each character's home, learning all about them in unique environments. Objects can mysteriously be combined in the hole itself that result in various effects such as cooking soup, breeding bunnies and launching fireworks.

The hole is also capable of spitting out objects after devouring them. This catapult-like mechanic will be used to solve a variety of puzzles throughout the game or just to demolish things. All the while you'll keep swallowing up the county because the hole won't rest until it's all gone.

Donut County is available now over on the App Store and Google Play alongside PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. On mobile, it's a premium title that costs $4.99.