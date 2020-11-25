Clan N, the arcade brawler from Cremative is getting a release on iOS and Android devices soon.

Set in a world with an ancient Far East theme, the game is about Clan N, an ancient samurai group sworn to protect the realm from those who seek to destroy it. The four group members consist of the ninjat? wielding ninja Akira, the staff-striking Reina, the dual sword swinging Daiki, and the sickle slashing monk Tarou.

After years of training to the craft, each character uncovers their own special unique magical abilities to help them fight against the forces of evil. Akira shoots pulse-filled lightning bolts, Reina controls the ground with vicious earthquake shocks, Daiki swirls up brutal tornado waves, and Tarou can call for the help of Dragons.

Clan N is a fast-paced beat ‘em up which combines classic arcade gameplay with the modern action of today’s brawlers. You must dodge, block and use an array of different attacks to progress, ensuring that each attack is carefully thought ahead for success. There are seven different levels, divided into more than 50 subsections, and featuring a diverse range of enemies. This is also accompanied by bosses and casual mini games integrated into the main crux of the gameplay.

Additionally, it’s all co-op too, so if you don’t want to play alone you can also join up to three friends and take the brawling action online. With slick and clean pixel art graphics, Clan N has shaped up to be a fine entry to the genre.

Clan N is coming to the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android soon, and it’s currently available for pre-registration. The App Store page lists it as being free to play and will release on Christmas Eve, but this may be subject to change.