MudRunner Mobile, the game from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive where you drive all-terrain vehicles through extreme conditions, is getting a new DLC in a content update for iOS and Android devices.

The new content, named the Old-Timers DLC, introduces more demanding missions set in the treacherous wilderness powered by its stunning physics engine, with a realistic immersive off-roading system that made the game popular on PC and consoles. It includes one new map and two add-ons.

The Old-Timers DLC is out now for MudRunner Mobile, bringing you the brand-new Rocky Hills map! Grab the 4-DLC pack bundle for the complete MudRunner experience, including all DLC maps and vehicles to date! iOS: https://t.co/n4j7jR8wPR Android: https://t.co/vgphLAAuTd pic.twitter.com/ozrG3crdZV — SnowRunner (@PlaySnowRunner) November 25, 2020

The new map is called Rocky Hills, designed to put your pick-up truck mastery to the test. In this map, there are no garages for an added challenge. The two add-ons include a loaded log cart and a scout trailer, meaning you have new off-roading options for roaming the wilderness.

With the release of the Old-Timers DLC, a new four pack dubbed the Wild Collection Bundle is also available to buy which features all paid downloadable content for MudRunner Mobile to date. This collection includes Old-Timers, The Valley, The Ridge and the American Wilds expansion. As an added bonus, you will save 15% by purchasing the bundle rather than buying each one individually.

The Old-Timers DLC and Wild Collection Bundle are both available now from MudRunner Mobile’s in-game shop. If you want to get stuck in the mud for yourself, you can play MudRunner Mobile by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It is a premium title which costs £5.99.