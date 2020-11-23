Earlier this year Rayark International announced a sequel to their popular title Deemo. Before that arrives though, you'll be able to experience the first game once again in remastered form. It's called Deemo -Reborn- and it's available for pre-register now on both storefronts ahead of its expected launch on December 18th.

You may already be familiar with the name since it initially released on PS4 last year and recently on Steam in September. It was Rayark's first foray outside of mobile releases. The game is quite the overhaul from the original Deemo, with 3D areas for you to explore this time around. You can check out some gameplay from Deemo -Reborn- in the embedded trailer below.

If you're unfamiliar with Deemo, it's a rhythm-action and puzzle game where you'll be exploring a castle to unravel the many mysteries it hides within its walls. That means tackling a variety of puzzles to collect music sheets and unlocking new areas to investigate.

Outside of that, you'll be engaging in a series of rhythm-action games on a piano to help a mysterious tree grow. The reason you're doing all this? Well, you play as a young girl who has fallen from the sky and forgotten her past, so you'll be tasked with helping her get back home and the tree seems like it might be important in achieving that goal.

There's still no word on when we can expect Deemo II to release on mobile devices but if you're looking to dive back into that world it might be worth keeping an eye on Deemo -Reborn-.

Deemo -Reborn- is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 18th December. It will be a premium title that costs $2.99 with additional in-app purchases also available.