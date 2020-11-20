City simulation games can always be a fun time sink. There’s something about the real world verisimilitude of it that feels fun. Indie games developer CUPGUM has released one such game; Transport City: Truck Tycoon, which is out now on iOS and Android devices.

It’s a management tycoon game where you transport trucks around a city to fulfil their jobs, based on a real world supply chain and logistics system. With over twenty trucks to collect each with their own functions, there’s plenty of content to digest here.

Obviously with it being a management game, you will be able to upgrade your trucks as you continue playing, allowing for them to reach their full transport potential and carry out jobs much more efficiently. You can do this by earning money from the jobs you’re already set to do, and it’ll accumulate as you finish more of them. The better you upgrade your trucks, the more jobs you’ll be able to complete, and thus earn more money. It’s vital you select the right truck for each mission, as they each have their own purpose.

But that’s not all, as you will unlock new cities and buildings as you progress through the game, eventually allowing you to expand your business to new places.

CUPGUM assures you that Transport City: Truck Tycoon is a casual simulation game, and therefore isn’t too stressful to play. In fact, the controls utilise a very simple tap system, and it’s more about managing your time efficiently rather than pulling off any complex moves.

If you want to check it out for yourself, you can download Transport City: Truck Tycoon from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.