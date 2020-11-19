Rush Rally 3 is getting a new update today for iOS and Android devices. It’s named the Gravel Tracks expansion, and it adds with it a whole host of new content.

Teased mostly through blog posts and Twitter updates, Gravel Tracks adds three new countries to the game: Greece, Argentina, and Australia, with each one having six unique tracks to tear through. Additionally, there are four new career championship modes have also been introduced to make use of these new courses. The new career modes also feature tracks that were already in the game, but with altered weather effects and lighting to give them a new feel when you’re racing through them.

With all these new tracks and career options, it sounds like there’s a lot of content to get behind for any returning players. Beta testers have already been able to get early access to the expansion ahead of time to ensure any issues have been fixed.

Rush Rally 3 has been highly rated since its original mobile launch back in 2019. It’s a racing game that features console-quality graphics on your phone, with a wide amount of game modes to take part in such as the career modes and single races, as well as a series of live events which rotate on a weekly basis to make the game feel fresh.

You can download Rush Rally 3 from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a premium title which costs $4.99 and has additional in-app purchases.