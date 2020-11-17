Nintendo has announced the next update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be launching this Thursday.

The update prepares the game for the upcoming winter season, adding two new holiday events. The first is Turkey Day, occurring on the 26th November and based on the American Thanksgiving tradition. Here, island villagers will gather outside the Resident Services building to prepare a big meal to eat together. The second event, occurring on 24th December, is Toy Day where players can deliver presents to other island villagers while the land becomes covered in a sheet of snow.

As with all updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a bunch of new quality of life updates and additional features are coming to the game. Two new items can be redeemed for Nook Miles in the Resident Services building; the Hip Reaction Collection, which adds 9 new reactions to perform around the island, and Top 6 Stylish Hairstyles, which adds new unique hair pieces for your villager to wear. Some of these new reactions include yoga, taking a picture with your NookPhone, or sitting, with the latter being a requested feature by the Animal Crossing community.

Nintendo is also expanding the storage of your home once you’ve fully paid your loan off, with the maximum increasing from 1,600 slots to 2,400. Now you don’t have to worry as much about all that wood and stone you’re hoarding.

Most importantly, the winter update is also introducing save data transfer, which will allow you to transfer a single player’s resident data or your entire island to another Nintendo Switch system. You can learn more about how that works on the official Animal Crossing website.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available to play on Nintendo Switch either from retailers or the Switch eShop.