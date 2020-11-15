The Pathless is one of the bigger games to be released on Apple Arcade. It features a pretty big open world and impressive archery combat. And the graphics stand out as well, as it was originally intended on being on console only before being added to the Apple Arcade library.

Taking on the role of an immensely skilled hunter, you'll have the chance to explore a large island that features different environments such as lush forests and mountains. Take a look around as there a fair amount of secrets to be uncovered during your adventures.

A game that features satisfying combat, a unique world, and solid graphics makes The Pathless probably one of the more impressive titles on iOS since Genshin Impact in terms of the game's richness. Here are a few reasons why you may be interested in the game.