Neowiz's Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War has proven to be a popular title since it first launched earlier this year. That's partly thanks to the constant stream of updates the developers have provided and the next is set to be the biggest yet.

This will be called Season 2: The Broken King and will introduce 8 new heroes to recruit, six huge districts to explore throughout the campaign, 6 new rune sets to collect and a hero progression system called Hidden Strength. There will also be a plethora of celebratory rewards on offer including access to some of the game's strongest heroes.

We'll start with those rewards then because everyone likes free stuff. For logging in all players will receive 1 Legendary Summon Scrolls, 6-star Promotion Tickets and 300k Silver. New players meanwhile will also receive 5-star Select Summon Chest and 4-star dark hero Freyja. Returning players will net themselves 3 Legendary Summon Scrolls whilst there will be an in-game event reward that will yield 5-star hero Lilith.

The aforementioned six additional districts will make up a place called Northern Lorasia. Here players will be able to complete the story of Arthur who looks to confront Ingway’s evil plans as he discovers them by journeying through the newly added Adventure Districts.

The new heroes that are being added to the game will predominately be Light/Dark characters, with 5 of the 8 having this alignment. The Hidden Strength mechanic meanwhile will consist of several nodes to unlock. Once all of them have been obtained, the Hero's stats will increase considerably.

Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.