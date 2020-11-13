If you recall, Ready Set Goat was featured in our initial LaunchPad event where the developer shared some details for an impending update. We're happy to say that Subpixel has returned to go exactly that once again, this time for what players can expect in November.

The difference this time around is that you won't have to wait since the update is live in the game right now. You will now receive XP every round you play and gain additional bonuses when achieving a new personal best. On top of that, each time you level up you'll win yourself a prize.

What will those prizes involve you may wonder? Well, they'll give you a plethora of ways to customise your game. That means dozens of new goats with different colours, patterns and outfits to choose from.

On top of that, there will be ten new heroes to select from including the likes of an alpaca, baby hippo and husky pup. You'll also be able to adorn your enemies in new outfits too so you're not seeing the same foes all the time. Similarly, you can also change the game world to either be the desert, Japan or the moon, whatever takes your fancy.

Elsewhere, the start of a new season means a new Bleaterboard. Once again players will battle it out to be the top G.O.A.T but this time around both iOS and Android players will feature on the same leaderboard.

We've also been provided with a teaser for the next update too. The developers are working on an all-new vertical level that can be played in portrait mode. On top of that, they're also tackling an exciting new challenge the devs hope will expand their audience.

Ready Set Goat is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.