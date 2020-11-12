Embracelet, from the creator of the fantastic Milkmaid of the Milky Way, is coming to iOS later this year and we can't wait. If you feel the same then we've got a great little exclusive here for you.

The developer, Machineboy, has exclusively released to us a trailer which was lined up to be used for the mobile submission of Embracelet. It means that we get another look at the wonderful, low-poly world which we'll be, almost certainly, exploring at the end of the year.

For those of you who are not aware, Embracelet is a coming-of-age story which takes the form of a narrative-led adventure game. You'll take on the role of a Jesper, a teenager who inherits a magical bracelet which used to belong to his Grandfather. You set off to explore a beautiful Norwegian island, a stark contrast from the bustling city that he grew up in. The moral of the story is that in learning about the magic bracelet, the wilder world as well as the island itself and its inhabitants, Jesper learns more about himself - that's the coming-of-age story bit.

The island looks absolutely beautiful, and the role that the ring plays in restoring and changing the world around you is really well done. In addition to this you'll be able to change the way that the game progresses based on how you choose to interact with those around Jesper.

We can also confirm that Embracelet will be releasing on iOS on the 26th of November, with the pre-order page going live very soon. If you can't wait until then, though, it has released for other platforms (PC & Switch), so if you can't quite hold out until launch then you can grab it on one of those platforms.