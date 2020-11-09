Inked: A Tale of Love is a casual adventure game that initially launched for PC back in April of 2018. Now the beautiful-looking adventure puzzler will be heading for iOS on January 20th with pre-orders open now over on the App Store.
Inked: A Tale of Love sees you taking on the role of the Nameless Hero, a ronin type character who has been drawn by a comic book artist called Adam. The aim of the game is straightforward, make your way through the world by solving a series of puzzles using simple geometric shapes as our hero searches for his lost love Aiko.
You can expect the narrative to run a little deeper than that, however, since you're effectively playing out a story that the artist Adam is creating. So you can probably expect some parallels between the two characters to be drawn throughout the adventure.
Inked for iOS is available for pre-order on App Store now. ????
Get it now for a limited discount at US$2.99.#indiegame #gamedev #news #game #samurai #art #illustration https://t.co/8XM3ziLMP4 pic.twitter.com/xlfdxnxIxq — INKED (@inkedgame) November 6, 2020
You can check out a trailer showing gameplay from Inked: A Tale of Love in the embedded video above. This is from the launch of the Steam version, however, it's a good chance to see the beautiful hand-drawn art style in motion. It certainly helps it stand out in a world of mobile games that can sometimes feel a little similar in terms of aesthetics.
Inked: A Tale of Love is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its expected launch of 20th January. It will be a premium title that's currently available for $2.99 for a limited time.Looking for some more excellent puzzle games you can play on your phone? Here are 25 of the best available for iPhone and iPad
