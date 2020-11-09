Inked: A Tale of Love is a casual adventure game that initially launched for PC back in April of 2018. Now the beautiful-looking adventure puzzler will be heading for iOS on January 20th with pre-orders open now over on the App Store.

Inked: A Tale of Love sees you taking on the role of the Nameless Hero, a ronin type character who has been drawn by a comic book artist called Adam. The aim of the game is straightforward, make your way through the world by solving a series of puzzles using simple geometric shapes as our hero searches for his lost love Aiko.

You can expect the narrative to run a little deeper than that, however, since you're effectively playing out a story that the artist Adam is creating. So you can probably expect some parallels between the two characters to be drawn throughout the adventure.

You can check out a trailer showing gameplay from Inked: A Tale of Love in the embedded video above. This is from the launch of the Steam version, however, it's a good chance to see the beautiful hand-drawn art style in motion. It certainly helps it stand out in a world of mobile games that can sometimes feel a little similar in terms of aesthetics.

Inked: A Tale of Love is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its expected launch of 20th January. It will be a premium title that's currently available for $2.99 for a limited time.