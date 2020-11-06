There’s a good chance the first game you ever played on your original iPhone was the chaotic Fruit Ninja game from Halfbrick Studios. Now they’re ready to release Fruit Ninja 2 worldwide on iOS and Android.

The game’s core gameplay is pretty similar to how you remember it the first time round. You’re a ninja who’s job it is to slice up the fruit that comes you way using intuitive one finger controls that made the original so popular in the first place. This time, there are additional mini games and real-time competitive matches to shake things up as you compete with other ninjas from around the world.

Fruit Ninja 2 is packed with a lot of new content that’ll keep you playing for months. Alongside the new mini games and competitive online matches, there’s also a whole heap of new characters, new blades, a massive range of power ups to unlock, and even a garden to grow. It’s a lot more fleshed out than the original, and it just goes to show how much innovation can occur within a decade.

The original Fruit Ninja released on iPhones, iPod Touch, Android and Windows Phones in 2010, and was a key success in early smartphone gaming due to its demonstration of how fun one-finger tap controls can be on a fully realised touchscreen. Over the past decade the game expanded to a whole manner of new platforms, including PlayStation Vita, PC, and even the current generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You can now download Fruit Ninja 2 from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title that contains adverts and in-app purchases.