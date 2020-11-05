After the announcement of the mobile versions of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night a few weeks ago, NetEase has now revealed the ports will be released on 4th December and you can pre-register now.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a 2.5D Metroidvania set in Gothic England where you must fight through a demon-infested castle to defeat the forces of evil and save humanity. Former Konami producer Koji Igarashi led the game’s production, who previously worked on the Castlevania series of which Bloodstained is cited to be a spiritual successor.

The mobile ports of the game feature the same action, gameplay and content of the PC and console versions. There are no compromises on visual quality or gameplay fidelity. As well as an overhauled UI and redesigned shard icons, these mobile versions include all console DLC, making it the definitive edition of the game for playing on the go.

It features over 120 unique enemies to fight, with 107 weapons and 23 weapon skills to utilise and adapt to let you customise their fighting style even with the intuitive mobile touch controls. Another innovative way NetEase has converted the game to work on phones is the 2D map and familiar shard buff system from the console and PC versions that now work in a touchpad capacity. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like a lot of effort has been put into the Android and iOS ports to make them feel as great as the original versions did.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be a premium title that costs £9.99 on iOS and £8.49 on Android. The game is out on those platforms 4th December, and if you live in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, SEA and South America you can pre-register now on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.