Roundguard, the bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics for Apple Arcade, is receiving its winter “Gift Giver” update in December.

The Gift Giver update adds three new NPCs to meet in the dungeon: the titular Gift Giver who makes a dramatic entrance and has an impeccable wrapping style will reward you handsomely for completing his quests, as well as The Projectionist and The Big Freeze, who will be further revealed at a later date.

To accompany the arrival of the Gift Giver, Roundguard will hold a two-week special winter event filled with new elite fights, quests, and tons of trinkets. The new challenges rotate daily and bring special winter modifiers to shake things up. Snowballing, for example, has you build up a snowball as you bounce along the snow, while Icy Winds blows chilly gusts throughout the level to knock you off course. To add to the seasonal celebrations, the dungeon will also be updated with a snowy look full of frosty flair and festive cheer.

And of course, more is merrier, and so Wonderbelly will be adding more level variety throughout the dungeon, more trinkets for the Wheel of Wonders, and three more achievements for you to grab.

“We’ve started on a new playable hero, but it will take a lot more work to get them finished, tuned, and polished up. Speaking of, if you’re interested in helping beta test a new hero, come join our Discord.” said Andrea Roberts from Wonderbelly Games. “Anyway, since it will be a while before our next hero update, we wanted to get something out there to give players new goals and more variety. And of course, we love events! We had a blast putting together a week of costumes and spooky challenges for our Tricks & Treats Halloween event, and we wanted to go even bigger for wintertime. We all need whatever little joys we can get right now.”

You can play Roundguard on Apple Arcade, the premium service available for iOS that lets you play hundreds of games without adverts or in-app purchases.