nWay has announced WWE Undefeated, a new officially licenced wrestling game that blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay, and stars many real WWE superstars and legends. It’s now open for pre-registration ahead of its 3rd December launch.

Set against exotic backdrops from around the world, WWE Undefeated features quick play matches designed for mobile devices and short sessions. You can compete in these head-to-head matches in real time with live opponents, all while experiencing the action, signature moves and larger than life superstars that are synonymous with WWE.

The game is being developed by nWay, a San Francisco-based developer and publisher which also launched hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim from nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Cummins from WWE also spoke about the collaboration: “nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us. WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices”.

By pre-registering the game on your device now, you’ll also be able to unlock special rewards available for when the game launches next month. The more players who sign up, the more rewards will be available.

WWE Undefeated launches for the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android, with pre-registration available on the website.