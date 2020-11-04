Crossy Road Castle is one of the more bright and colorful games available on the Apple Arcade. It's a terrific follow-up to the highly popular Crossy Road. In the game, you can play as some of your favorite Crossy Road characters including some new ones.

The game plays like an endless runner of sorts as you ascend a castle to achieve the highest amount of levels climbed possible. Each room you go through will be different and offer up unique challenges for you to conquer but after playing through a castle several times, you'll cruise through most rooms.

Climb enough floors and you will meet the boss, the eagle. This eagle makes a regular boss appearance so as you get better at the game, you'll say hello to this character more than once. If you're sitting on the fence about playing it, we give you a few reasons why you may enjoy the game.