After its announcement earlier this year, George Orwell’s Animal Farm will be coming to mobile platforms on 10th December, just over 75 years after the original novel’s publication.

It’s a narrative, choice-based adventure game where you’re at the centre of an allegorical revolution. You must choose which of the animals’ wishes to follow, who is ignored or sidelined, and influence critical events which will define the fate of the farm. Using cunning strategies, you’ll have to balance resources, defend the farm, and keep the animal population happy.

Much like the novel which it’s based on, Animal Farm is heavily inspired by the political atmosphere of the contemporary day. Imre Jele, the project’s founder has said: “I have long wanted to explore how, through video gaming, we could design an experience which immerses the player in Orwell’s vision. As the project has come to fruition in 2020 it has felt increasingly vital to bring Orwell’s study of inequity, power and control to a new audience. As I watch world events unfold - Brexit, Trump, Putin, Orban, Erdogan - and see numerous leaders use tactics from the populist, nationalist playbook: it sometimes feels like Animal Farm is not fiction, but reality.”

The game will be narrated by Abubakar Salim, best known for playing Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, and his performance is directed by Kate Saxon, who’s previous credits include Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Alien: Isolation, and several Witcher games. The two also collaborated on last year’s The Bradwell Conspiracy.

Mobile store pages are not currently up for George Orwell’s Animal Farm, but you can keep up with the game’s development ahead of its 10th December release by checking out the official website or going to the Steam page.