DeLight: The Journey Home sounds like an interesting one. It’s a story-driven adventure game featuring a blind character where their disability is the core focus of both the narrative and the gameplay.

Set in a wartorn city, you play as a young blind girl named Sammy who has been separated from her parents. You will explore the city using Sammy’s imagination as it paints a picture for you, avoiding hazards and dangerous soldiers as you try to reconnect her with her parents, also using the help and comfort of a stray guide dog, Deli.

The wartime nature of DeLight’s city poses several problems for Sammy, such as dealing with dangerous areas, avoiding treacherous soldiers and deciding who is safe to trust. You need to carefully navigate these areas and deal with the hazards as they come to you, with many events either helping or hindering Sammy in her goal of reuniting with her parents.

It’s a story that focuses on the lives of civilians and the challenges they face in a time of war, with a lot of this premise sounding very similar to the same effect This War of Mine had on players. Some of these encounters will require Sammy and Deli’s help, while others may pose a threat to them. You will have to make tough choices that have lasting consequences on Sammy’s story as well as the lives of those she has met.

DeLight: The Journey Home is developed by DreamTree Games, a three-person Malaysian team which previously created its debut title Uri: The Sprout of Lotus Creek in 2017. DeLight will be its second release, aiming for a 19th November launch date.

You can pre-register for DeLight: The Journey Home on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.