Platonic Games' Sweet Sin Superstars is a rhythm game with anime-inspired visuals that’s out on iOS and Android today.

In Sweet Sins Superstars, you fight enemies to beat of the music track while playing as different characters. You level up their special skills, collect powerful Miimo pets and beat powerful enemies. There are many different musical worlds to discover, each one covering a different genre of music including J-Pop, K-Pop, rock, electro swing, EDM and house.

The gameplay is easy and intuitive, as you’re simply tapping left and right to fight enemies to the repetitive beat of the music track that plays in the background. In addition to that, if you’re finding it too easy or too hard, there are multiple difficulty levels that you can fine tune to find the right balance that works for you.

Sweet Sins Superstars is being developed by Platonic Games (not to be confused by Playtonic Games), and there’s enough variety here that you shouldn’t get bored throughout its campaign. There are more than 20 characters with unique skills to level up and many different scenarios and bosses that it will keep you engaged for its entirety.

Sweet Sins Superstars is a sequel to Platonic Games’ previous Sweet Sins endless runner game. The Spanish indie studio has also launched mobile titles like Sailor Cats, Monkey Roll and Kawaii Kitchen, games which all use a similar cute anime art style. If you’re a fan of anime, cute things or rhythm games, it might be worth checking out Sweet Sins Superstars and the rest of Platonic’s library.

You can download Sweet Sins Superstars for free from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.