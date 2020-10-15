Big Brother: The Game was first announced earlier this year where it was revealed that players would be able to win cash prizes if they win the entire season. Today, not only is the game now available for iOS and Android but we've also learned how much players will be able to win.

The prize that's up for grabs is a guaranteed $10,000 but this has the potential to increase whenever a player pays to become a contestant. This means the maximum prize could become a staggering $1,000,000. A trial season of the game was held in Ireland before release and saw Aoife Cheung win €5000.

Entry to become a contestant will cost real-world money then but if you'd just like to watch as a Spectator you can do so for free, with various optional in-app purchases available. Naturally, they'll be able to watch various live feeds of the game alongside chatting with other viewers.

Players will have to face evictions, compete in mini-games whilst making use of their social, psychological and interpersonal skills to try and claim victory. There will be several tiers of House to win and doing so will move players onto the next stage. We recently detailed how this works in a previous post.

To celebrate the launch of the game there will be a Canada vs US celebrity house that will feature eight former Big Brother players. If you're interested in learning more about the game, head on over to its official website.

Big Brother: The Game is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases for spectators but IAPs are required to become a contestant.