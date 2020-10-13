The Last Train is an upcoming survival adventure from Smash Game Studios that's heading for iOS on October 20th. You may recognise the developer's name from their previous title Night Racer 2020. However, unlike their previous game, The Last Train will be a premium title and it's available to pre-order now.

The Last Train sees players taking on the role of the last surviving train pilot in an alternative history, set in post-war America following the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It promises to take players on an emotional journey that focuses on the ordinary lives of civilians and how their lives have been affected.

The job of a train pilot is to travel around the country helping these folks as best they can if they choose to. This might be helping survivors reunite with their families or aiding the terminally ill. Alternatively, they could choose to help the rich who will reward them more generously and completely ignore the poor. Regardless, whichever choices the player makes, it will shape the outcome of the story.

There are 20 cities within the United States to explore with over 150 characters to meet, each with their own story to tell and rewards to offer the player. Beyond that, players will dabble in crafting, cooking, scavenging and upgrading the train.

The Last Train has a suitably grim and dark art style that'll reflect the tough conditions regular people have to live in during and immediately after wartime. Beyond the Story Mode, the game will also have a Sandbox Mode where players will be able to compete with others through the leaderboards.

The Last Train is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on October 20th. It will be a premium title that costs $1.99.